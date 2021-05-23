2021 May 23 15:26

Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend

"AIDASOL" and "MEIN SCHIFF 1" depart from Ostseekai



Kiel's seaport will start the cruise season on the Whitsun weekend (22nd and 23rd May). The "AIDAsol" is already berthed at the Ostseekai, departing on Saturday evening (scheduled departure time is 6 p.m.) for a four-day cruise. "We have been working towards this for a long time and are ready to go," says Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL: "We would like to thank the state government, especially Mr. Günther, Mr. Buchholz and also Mr. Garg, for making cruises possible again under strict conditions. This is an important and right step. Maritime tourism is of great regional economic importance and brings back a piece of freedom to the people." In the port of Kiel, the terminal facilities and technical equipment are prepared for the ships, handling concepts are tested and the safety and hygiene concepts are closely coordinated with the authorities and shipping companies. After the departure of the "AIDAsol", the "Mein Schiff 1" of TUI Cruises will move from the Ostuferhafen to the cruise terminal Ostseekai on Saturday evening to take passengers on board there on Sunday. The ship will set sail on Whit Sunday at around 7.30 p.m.



The first Baltic Sea voyages will initially take place without shore excursions. Until the end of June, the "AIDAsol" will be seen in Kiel on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the "Mein Schiff 1" is always expected at the Ostseekai on Sundays for passenger turnaround. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' "Hanseatic Inspiration" will be the third ship to join the fleet in May. At the end of June the "AIDAsol" will be replaced by the larger "AIDAprima" in Kiel and MSC Cruises will then also be present in Kiel with a ship. The "MSC Seaview" will sail seven-day cruises from the Ostuferhafen from 3rd July until the autumn. The port of Kiel expect to have over 100 cruise calls by the end of the year.