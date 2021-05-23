  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 23 15:26

    Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend

    "AIDASOL" and "MEIN SCHIFF 1" depart from Ostseekai

    Kiel's seaport will start the cruise season on the Whitsun weekend (22nd and 23rd May). The "AIDAsol" is already berthed at the Ostseekai, departing on Saturday evening (scheduled departure time is 6 p.m.) for a four-day cruise. "We have been working towards this for a long time and are ready to go," says Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL: "We would like to thank the state government, especially Mr. Günther, Mr. Buchholz and also Mr. Garg, for making cruises possible again under strict conditions. This is an important and right step. Maritime tourism is of great regional economic importance and brings back a piece of freedom to the people." In the port of Kiel, the terminal facilities and technical equipment are prepared for the ships, handling concepts are tested and the safety and hygiene concepts are closely coordinated with the authorities and shipping companies. After the departure of the "AIDAsol", the "Mein Schiff 1" of TUI Cruises will move from the Ostuferhafen to the cruise terminal Ostseekai on Saturday evening to take passengers on board there on Sunday. The ship will set sail on Whit Sunday at around 7.30 p.m.

    The first Baltic Sea voyages will initially take place without shore excursions. Until the end of June, the "AIDAsol" will be seen in Kiel on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while the "Mein Schiff 1" is always expected at the Ostseekai on Sundays for passenger turnaround.  Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' "Hanseatic Inspiration" will be the third ship to join the fleet in May. At the end of June the "AIDAsol" will be replaced by the larger "AIDAprima" in Kiel and MSC Cruises will then also be present in Kiel with a ship. The "MSC Seaview" will sail seven-day cruises from the Ostuferhafen from 3rd July until the autumn. The port of Kiel expect to have over 100 cruise calls by the end of the year. 

Другие новости по темам: cruise season, Port of Kiel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 23

15:26 Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend
14:08 CinfraCap makes the final round in IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards
13:49 KBR awarded contract to support Nigeria's future energy ambitions
12:38 USCG, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise
12:11 Port of Long Beach Pier B Rail Facility project meeting set June 2
11:26 Carnival Magic nears completion of dry dock
10:53 Port of Cleveland names new Board Chair

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 20
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift
17:55 Russian Railways introduced restrictions on traffic towards Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga
17:30 European Parliament adopts its position on the European hydrogen strategy
17:26 BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology
17:06 Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase
16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:41 CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product
16:16 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation
11:05 Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
10:36 Sovcomflot and Shell performed landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers