2021 May 23 14:08

CinfraCap makes the final round in IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards

The CinfraCap project, which is focused on finding an optimised infrastructure for transporting liquid carbon dioxide from plant to quayside, is one of the three climate-smart projects to have made it through to the final round of the IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards, the Port of Gothenburg said in its news release.



The ports of the world have joined forces in a sustainability programme of which the IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards is an integral part. From an initial list of 64 sustainability projects, the jury has named the three finalists. The CinfraCap project is competing in the Climate & Energy category.



“The fact that CinfraCap has been selected is a major achievement for us and an honour for everyone concerned. CinfraCap is an important part of a wide-ranging programme aimed at making the port fossil free. If we can produce a good business model, CinfraCap will be of crucial significance in the task of reducing carbon emissions, not only in Sweden but throughout the world. We have our fingers crossed that CinfraCap will emerge the winner in this major international competition,” said Edvard Molitor, Head of Sustainability at the Gothenburg Port Authority.



IAPH (International Association of Ports and Harbors) is the world's largest trade organization and cooperation body for international ports with over 200 member ports in 90 countries worldwide. The head office is located in Tokyo and the organization has advisory functions to, among others, several UN agencies.



These are the projects that have made it through to the final. The winning project will be announced at the IAPH2021 World Ports Conference on June 24.



Factfile: CinfraCap

CCS, Carbon Capture and Storage, is widely regarded as a key component in the transition of the global energy system, and several research and development projects are already under way. The various parties within the CinfraCap project are looking to join forces to identify the most effective way of approaching the industry-scale logistics required to support CCS. The idea is to present concrete proposals for an optimised infrastructure, and link into other CCS projects. Once the infrastructure is in place, the aim is for it to be an open access system, expanding its potential user base.CinfraCap will complement a number of other ongoing research and development projects, including the Climate Smart Industry initiative, Preem CCS, ZEROC, and NorthernLights, which is a full-scale carbon capture and storage project being run off the west coast of Norway.



CinfraCap is a collaborative project between Nordion Energi, Göteborg Energi, Renova, the Gothenburg Port, Preem, and St1.