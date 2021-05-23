2021 May 23 11:26

Carnival Magic nears completion of dry dock

Carnival Magic is shown below during dry dock in Marseilles, France, with its stunning new red, white and blue livery that will soon become a trademark of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet which proudly sails as America’s cruise line, Carnival said in its news release.



Inspired by design which debuts on its newest ship, Mardi Gras, the new livery will be added to other ships as they undergo scheduled dry docks, with the next ship being Carnival Glory in June.



The new hull design pays homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the eye-catching hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms.



Carnival Magic’s dry dock in Marseilles is scheduled to be completed May 24.