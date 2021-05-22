2021 May 22 14:08

Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast

Innovation City Belfast has announced plans to put innovation at the heart of Belfast’s post-pandemic recovery. It aims to accelerate growth in Belfast’s knowledge economy and support the city to prepare for the impact of innovation.



Belfast is home to a vibrant and engaged community of SMEs, researchers, corporations, and start-ups. Together we have made Belfast a great place to nurture new ideas, to grow a business, to solve urban challenges, and to impress the world.



Innovation City Belfast aims to build on these foundations and establish Belfast as a globally significant destination for innovation.



Belfast Harbour joins the partnership with the city’s key institutions: Belfast City Council, Catalyst, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University, with Invest Northern Ireland as an advisory partner.



Together we are committed to delivering an ambitious long-term plan that will maximise the impact of the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal which includes an investment of £230 million in university research centres and £120 million in digital innovation.



Our priorities include developing a major Innovation District in Belfast, from Queen’s Island to York Street; delivering a city-centre focused Smart District; creating a Smart Port at Belfast Harbour; and building the workforce’s skills for new jobs in the digital economy.