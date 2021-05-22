  The version for the print
    ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail

    ABP’s Port of Ipswich is delighted to be partnering with St Elizabeth Hospice’s Wild in Art for a third time to support the Big Hoot 2022, which was officially announced last week with the unveiling of the trail’s first statue. All profits raised at The Big Hoot will go to support the work of St Elizabeth Hospice.  

    The trail will see 40 ‘Big Hoot’ owls placed around Ipswich for visitors to see. Each owl is sponsored by a local business, and designed by local artist. ABP is proud to be sponsoring its own owl, with more details being announced closer to the Big Hoot’s launch.

    In 2022, the animal chosen for the trail was an owl. With connection to two local owls – Mabel and Matilda at Christchurch Park – as well as the owl’s well-known symbolism of knowledge and wisdom, the bird is a great symbol for the amount of care St Elizabeth Hospice has provided to patients and families, particularly over the last year, continuing to support through the pandemic.

    Speaking about the third-time partnership, Paul Ager, Divisional Port Manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Wild in Art trail for a third time, in raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice. With the trails in 2016 and 2019, ABP engaged with colleagues, customers and all of stakeholders in supporting the Wild in Art trails.

    “ABP has always had a great deal of fun with these campaigns, and it was really great to see people getting involved in previous years. After the year we have all had with the pandemic, we feel very proud to be sponsoring the Big Hoot in 2022, encouraging people of all ages to get out and enjoy the fresh air, whilst enjoying local artists’ work.”

    With £200,000 raised in 2016 with Wild in Art’s Pigs Go Wild and £260,000 raised in 2019 with Elmer’s Big Parade, after the last 12 months, ABP hopes to help Wild in Art raise an even bigger total, all for St Elizabeth Hospice, for all the work that they do.

    Liz Baldwin, Corporate and Sponsorship Fundraising Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to have ABP as a presenting partner for the Big Hoot 2022 and know their support will help us make the art trail a big success.

    “They have given great support during our Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk art trails, in previous years, and ensured our statues enjoyed pride of place along the iconic Ipswich Waterfront for all to see.

    “We cannot wait for next summer to arrive so we can join with the local community and local organisations to enjoy the Big Hoot 2022 in what will be a colourful and celebratory art trail for all of Ipswich and Suffolk to remember.”

    The Big Hoot 2022 is the latest art trail to be brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers, Wild in Art.

    The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 is the third art trail hosted in Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice, in partnership Wild in Art, following the success of Pigs Gone Wild 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019 which raised awareness and funds for the hospice as well as encouraging more people to visit Ipswich town centre.

