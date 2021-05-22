  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 22 12:37

    Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands

    Vestdavit has bolstered its presence in the European market with the launch of a new subsidiary in the Netherlands that positions it for business growth in one of the world’s major maritime hubs.

    The leading Norwegian davit supplier is now able to provide readily available resources and expertise for new and existing clients from its Vestdavit BV office located in Maastricht that opened on 1 May and is headed by managing director Kai Gjerde.

    The office will function as a sales and service centre strategically located at the intersection of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to support clients in these and surrounding countries, as well as service hundreds of vessels passing through regional ports like Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Antwerp.

    The move “demonstrates the company’s commitment to our market” and has triggered “exceptional interest” from regional shipbuilders, according to Gjerde.

    An electrical engineer by profession, Gjerde has a broad commercial and technical background in the maritime industry and served as Vestdavit’s agent through his own service company in the Netherlands before taking on the new role.

    Proximity to market

    “There are some promising newbuild projects in the pipeline and the availability of local aftermarket support with a short supply line is set to be a key factor in upcoming contract awards,” he said.

    “At the same time, this gives us closer proximity to the market and strengthens trust between client and supplier. Having a local presence also gives us better access to our target clients in the public sector and enables us to participate in regional industry forums.”

    Vestdavit is now looking to raise its game in davit deliveries primarily to naval and coastguard vessels, along with offshore support vessels serving the wind and oilfield service sectors.

    Gjerde said the company already has a strong reputation for supplying high-quality boat-handling equipment to Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group and other regional yards, including deliveries for naval ships.

    Vestdavit currently has ongoing orders with DAMEN including davits for three naval patrol vessels being built at the shipbuilder’s Cape Town yard in South Africa, a customs inspection vessel to be built in Italy, a combat support vessel for the Dutch Navy and two hydrographic survey vessels.

    The latter include high-specification telescopic davits designed to operate in high sea states that have shown proven reliability in harsh environments from around 2000 deliveries by the company over the past 30 years, backed by a global support network.

    System integration

    Managing director of parent Vestdavit AS, Rolf Andreas Wigand, believes having boots on the ground in the Netherlands will strengthen the company’s role in system integration on newbuilds through early participation in the ship design phase.

    “Being where the action is will enable us to provide a rapid response in terms of technical support and delivery of equipment, as well as close follow-up for clients including shipyards, ship designers and ship operators.

    “It also means we will be better able to translate client needs into tangible products as we seek to provide bespoke davits suited to specific requirements.”

    Another beneficial spin-off of the new office is that travel costs will be reduced, while the company will also be able to provide local and timely maintenance for its many davits already installed on ships passing through European ports.

    “We have carried out a thorough analysis of the Netherlands’ market and we see great demand potential over the coming decade for davits capable of safely handling boats in high sea states, both for civilian and naval projects,” Wigand said.

    And he indicated the new office could provide a platform for further expansion: “We are acting locally but thinking globally.”

Другие новости по темам: davit system, subsidiary, Vestdavit  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 20
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift
17:55 Russian Railways introduced restrictions on traffic towards Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga
17:30 European Parliament adopts its position on the European hydrogen strategy
17:26 BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology
17:06 Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase
16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:41 CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product
16:16 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation
11:05 Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
10:36 Sovcomflot and Shell performed landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers
10:12 Port of Oakland, others ask $2.25 billion to move freight soot-free
10:10 Astrol takes delivery of fifth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
09:33 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of May 19

2021 May 19

18:35 ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes
17:47 ULCT to start handling heavy containers weighing up to 41 tonnes
17:25 Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans