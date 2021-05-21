2021 May 21 15:01

Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga

Image source: Telegram

Construction of a complex for processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) has commenced in Ust-Luga, press center of the Leningrad Region Government posts on its Telegram page.



The complex will have the largest capacity in Russia in terms of gas processing and will be the largest in northwestern Europe in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production (13 million tons per year). In addition to LNG, its commercial products will include ethane fraction, liquefied petroleum gases, and pentane-hexane fraction.

The ceremony has been attended by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alekxey Miller, Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko, RusGazDobycha General Director Konstantin Makhov, RusKhimAlyans General Director Kirill Seleznyov, VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov.



Gazprom and RusGazDobycha are implementing the project for the creation of a Complex for processing ethane-containing gas (CPECG) near Ust-Luga. It will comprise a complex for natural gas processing and liquefaction (GPC CPECG) and a gas chemical complex. GPC CPECG operator is RusKhimAlyans, a company established on a parity basis by Gazprom and RusGazDobycha. RusGazDobycha will build the technically affiliated gas chemical facility that will process ethane generated by the complex. The project is supported by VEB.RF. Under the existing long-term contracts, the CPECG will be provided with raw materials for not less than 20 years.



