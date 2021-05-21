2021 May 21 17:04

X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage

On 20th May 2021, an on deck container on board vessel "X-PRESS PEARL" (which is deployed in Straits Middle East SMX service), caught fire whilst at Colombo Anchorage.

The vessel had taken all precautionary measures throughout the night. However, firefighting is still underway with assistance of tugs sent by local authorities.

Together with local authorities, X-Press Feeders is actively working on various solutions to put out the fire/smoke on board the vessel, whilst maintaining the safety of crew.