2021 May 21 14:13

The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May

On Tuesday 25th May the first cruise ship of the season arrives at Ports of Stockholm. This is the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1, arranged by travel organisers TUI. The ship will call at the city centre Masthamnen Port at 4 pm in the afternoon and will stay overnight, according to the company's release.

The cruise is termed a blue cruise, which means that the passengers remain on the ship for the entire voyage. The cruise began in Germany, and most of the passengers aboard are German. The ship will complete a round trip voyage in the Baltic Sea and will then return to Germany again. There will be weekly repeat sailings of the same cruise with the same ship until midsummer.



TUI follows the recommendations issued by the WHO (World Health Organization) and CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association - the world’s largest cruise trade association). The company has also implemented its own additional guidelines for how its cruises are carried out. The passengers must complete a health declaration form and provide proof of a negative COVID19 test before they can begin their voyage. The company has also limited the number of passengers aboard to enable social distancing and compliance with other measures.