2021 May 21 16:13

Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President

BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, has elected Sabrina Chao of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited as President at the organisation’s online general meeting on Thursday 20 May 2021.



Sabrina Chao takes over as the 45th President of BIMCO, the fifth President to be based in Asia and the third to be based in Hong Kong. She takes over from Şadan Kaptanoğlu, managing director of Kaptanoglu Shipping, who has completed her two-year term.



Sabrina Chao has been in the shipping industry since 2001 and joined the family business – Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited in 2002. Chao held the position as Chairman of the group from 2013 until August 2019 and from 2016, she served a two-year term as Chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association.



Chao takes over after a 2-year period as President Designate, and at the general meeting, Nikolaus H. Schües, CEO of German-based Reederei F. Laeisz, was elected as President Designate.



About BIMCO

BIMCO is the world's largest international shipping association, with around 1,900 members in more than 120 countries, representing 58% of the world’s tonnage. Our global membership includes shipowners, operators, managers, brokers and agents. BIMCO is a non-profit organisation.