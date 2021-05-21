2021 May 21 15:23

Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services

Global shipping company Samskip has strengthened its commitment to sustainability in the supply chain with a series of customer projects to advance the use of carbon-neutral biofuel as part of its haulage services, according to the company's release.

A new partnership between Samskip, Unilever, and TMA Logistics and is trialing the use of HVO100 fossil-free biofuels supplied by Schouten Olie B.V. by trucks carrying goods for Unilever from the TMA Logistics terminal. In carbon dioxide (CO2) tonne equivalent terms, Samskip’s aim is to save up to 14,500 kilograms of CO2 through the partnership – a reduction of 90% compared to traditional fuels. This is equivalent to the carbon compensation that would be needed from an astonishing 531 trees to result in the carbon footprint generated by conventional fuels.

Samskip sees the scaled-up use of sustainable fuelling alternatives as opening a pathway for shippers seeking to reduce CO2 emission in the supply chain while transporting cargo by road. The new partnership is viewed as the first of many which Samskip believes will rapidly extend the use of biofuels to other shippers.

The product selected is ISCC-EU certified as a 100% biofuel. It is produced from cooking oils and residual waste and can be used in all diesel engines as an equivalent to conventional diesel. Its use also lowers the release of harmful matter such as hydrocarbon, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and PAHs. This is not only beneficial for the local air quality but also good for the engine, as filters and injectors stay cleaner for longer and need to be replaced less frequently.





