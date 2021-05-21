2021 May 21 15:13

KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator

KR has awarded a Statement of Fact (SoF) for cyber security risk assessment and vulnerability diagnosis to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its ‘Ship Cyber Security Simulator’, according to the company's release.

KR and SHI signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries' Ship & Ocean Research Center last year to conduct joint development on ship cyber security network and design safety evaluation. The SoF was awarded to recognize the successful outcome of the cybersecurity vulnerability diagnosis and risk assessment.

As information and communication technology (ICT) is widely applied across the maritime business world, the risk of critical information breach in ship, system collapses, or ship cyberattacks using ransomware attack or hacking, has increased dramatically.

In this respect, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) resolution of MSC.428(98) now states that cyber risks should be appropriately identified, analyzed, and addressed within the Safety Management System no later than the first annual verification of the Company's Document of Compliance after 1st January 2021. Several flag states including the USCG and the Australian Maritime Administration have also introduced regulations to manage cyber security risk better.

KR provided technical expertise as part of the joint development project to improve the comprehensive cybersecurity level. The ship cyber security simulator is a test bed that examines the cyber security of smart ships developed by Samsung Heavy Industries. By testing the vulnerabilities that might occur during installation and operation on an actual ship, KR has assessed the cyber security network configuration and security function safety, identifying technical measures to reduce cyber risk and improve safety.





