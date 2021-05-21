2021 May 21 13:33

Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020

The Gazprom Board of Directors addressed issues associated with arranging and holding the Company's annual General Shareholders Meeting.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors, it was resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting and to set the deadline for ballot submission as June 25, 2021. The Meeting quorum and the voting results will be determined on the basis of votes represented by voting ballots and declarations of intention received before 06:00 pm (Moscow time) on June 24, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved the agenda of Gazprom's annual General Shareholders Meeting.

The Board of Directors recommended that the Shareholders Meeting approve the proposal to pay out RUB 12.55 per share in annual dividends based on Gazprom's operating results in 2020. It is recommended to allocate a portion of Gazprom's undistributed profits from the previous years in the amount of RUB 297.1 billion (which equals 50 per cent of the adjusted net profit of the Gazprom Group for 2020 under International Financial Reporting Standards) for dividend payout.