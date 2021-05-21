2021 May 21 10:27

Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources

For the last five years Baltic Workboats shipyard has covered all of its energy needs from renewable energy sources, the company says ins statement.

One of Baltic Workboats top priorities is minimizing environmental effects and CO2 footprint of its production. “To achieve that goal we have two wind generators with total output of 5,9 MWh installed at shipyard which means that entire energy consumption required for in-house production is covered by CO2 neutral and renewable wind-energy. We are proud to show the way and be first shipyard in the world that produces energy required for production fully from renewable energy sources. Furthermore, we have installed solar panels at shipyard to cover everyday operating energy requirements from renewable sun-energy”, says the company.