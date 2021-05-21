2021 May 21 09:59

Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea

The patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet Vasily Bykov makes a planned transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At present, its crew has passed the Black Sea Bosporus and is passing the Dardanelles.

It is planned that today, by the end of the day, the ship will join the forces of the Russian task force the Navy in the Mediterranean.

Earlier, performing the assigned tasks in the Black Sea, the ship's crew performed a complex of naval combat exercises in the combat training ranges of the fleet.

In particular, the sailors conducted naval exercises on conducting combat with a single ship, air defense and electronic warfare, and also worked out an algorithm of actions during training for damage control when parked in an unprotected roadstead.