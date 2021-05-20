2021 May 20 18:37

Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has launched tail lift brand ZEPRO’s next generation heavy-duty slider lifts for heavy goods vehicles and trailers, according to the company's release. The robust, low maintenance lifts are designed to maximise uptime and lift life. The new slider lifts are also connectivity enabled for Hiab’s HiConnect™ service.



To further maximise the uptime and increase service life Hiab is offering the lift equipped with ZEPRO’s Clear Oil Filter to keep the oil free from water and dirt and the filter needs only to be changed every three years rather than annually, saving significant expense and downtime. The new generation of slider lifts share parts with other ZEPRO heavy-duty models, making it easier to order replacement parts and service. The production carbon footprint of slider lifts have been reduced with less welding and improving the paint process which makes galvanizing obsolete.

The slider lift family contains both the ZS-type for trucks and ZT-type for trailers with a lifting capacity between 1500 and 2500 kilos.

For fleet customers, the connected service HiConnect offers several benefits. It offers real-time data and notifications to understand equipment usage and improve driver safety. It also shows equipment service history, upcoming services based on service plans and real-time service counters based on actual usage.



About Hiab

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers.

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people.