2021 May 21 08:06

Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

Fincantieri and Comau, two Italian excellences and world leaders in their respective reference markets, signed a letter of intent to develop prototypes of robotized steel welding solutions and the resulting construction of series of machines, to be implemented at first in Fincantieri shipyards, according to Fincantieri's release.



The first joint project, of which the operating agreement is currently underway and related tests are scheduled at the Fincantieri shipyards by the first half of the year 2022, will involve a welding robot vehicle consisting of an anthropomorphic welding robot and a remote control tracked vehicle.



Fincantieri and Comau will be co-owners of the knowhow and intellectual property generated while developing the new concept design. At a later stage, they will explore the possibility of marketing this kind of welding product not only in the shipbuilding industry, but also in relevant business segments, such as the production of large size steel products for infrastructure and special works (e.g. continuous structures for suspension bridges, structures for large size hoisting systems, products for special constructions).

Moreover, the companies agreed to continue considering and examining new opportunities to create highly innovative solutions and contents within the broader scope of a Digital Factory.