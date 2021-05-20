2021 May 20 17:26

BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology

Busan Port Authority is participating in the Public 5G Integrated Service Project (Led by the Ministry of Science and ICT) in collaboration with LG Uplus, relevant SMEs, and other organizations, according to BPA's release.



In the project, BPA is planning to integrate 5G MEC (mobile edge computing) convergence technology into crane remote controlling, trying to make Busan Port safer and smarter.



Mobile edge computing-based 5G convergence is a technology to process network data at the service site, rather than having to transmit the data to the main server. This can be achieved by establishing servers or other computing systems to process and store data near mobile communication base station. It provides ultra-low delay by decreasing network traffic, highly functional 5G services suitable for the site, and stronger security.



Based on such an ultra-high speed and low delay 5G technology, remote controlling of port cranes and automation of warehouses can be realized, making Busan Port safer and more efficient.



Currently, to move containers with a port crane, the crane has to be operated by a person. The operator needs look down from 25m above the ground and operate the crane for a long time. Only one person can operate a crane, and containers can be stacked only up to 3 layers. Moreover, risk of accidents is high as equipment is operated in the same place as people work.



With 5G, cranes can be remotely operated in an office far away from the site, and 1 operator can operate 3~4 cranes simultaneously. Moreover, containers can be stacked 4 layers or more, improving productivity by 40%, and accidents between equipment and workers can be prevented.



For warehouses, following technologies will be applied: 3 directional unmanned forklifts and auto guided vehicles (AGV) to move products; auto risk detection and alarm for hazardous material storage by using liquid leakage sensors; and automatic checking of workers’ body temperature and alarm when they do not wear masks.



For the project, the MEC center and the 5G network for Busan Port will be established during the latter half of this year to be used for port unloading equipment.



Moreover, SMEs are participating in this project for each technology area to create new jobs, promote technological innovation, and share growth.





