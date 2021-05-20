2021 May 20 14:54

Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg

On the lead supertrawler Kapitan Vdovichenko from a series of vessels that are being built for the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) at the Admiralty Shipyards (St. Petersburg), the installation of fishing and cargo deck equipment has been completed, according to RFC's release.

In the near future, the main engine will be launched, the installation of the fish meal plant is also nearing completion, and the fish processing plant will be installed in early summer.

As previously reported, energy-saving innovations have been applied to the equipment of the new vessels. The trawl complex includes electric wire rope winches that allow energy recovery and redirecting it to the needs of the main production and for general vessel consumption, which will reduce fuel consumption.

The fish meal plant will use steam produced by a boiler using fish oil as fuel and utilizing the residual heat of the exhaust gases. In addition, fish meal plant will provide an increased flour yield due to the additional process of protein recovery from the press liquid. In order to ensure careful handling of biological resources, a catch weighing system has been installed, that makes it possible to measure the volume of fish caught, which excludes its dumping into the sea and thus serves to preserve the population.

