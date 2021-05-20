2021 May 20 14:03

Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project

The Port of Los Angeles today released a Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Southern California International Gateway (SCIG) project, for a 45-day period of public review and comment.



SCIG is a new BNSF intermodal rail yard facility that would eliminate truck trips from area freeways, with corresponding air quality, health risk, and traffic congestion reduction benefits. SCIG would be located on an existing industrial site within four miles of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, with direct access to the Alameda Rail Corridor. Currently, much of the freight transported from the ports by BNSF must travel by truck more than 20 miles, to rail yards near downtown Los Angeles.



SCIG would allow such trucks to travel just a short distance from the ports before transferring their freight to rail cars, which would then carry it to destinations throughout the country. Construction and operation of SCIG would provide thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.



SCIG has undergone extensive review and evaluation under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) since 2005. A Final EIR was certified by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners on March 7, 2013. After a period of litigation, the California Court of Appeal validated the impact determinations used in the Final EIR, but asked the Port to disclose additional details about certain air quality impacts. The Revised Draft EIR discloses the information requested by the court, so that the Port can consider re-approval of the project that would allow it to proceed.



The 45-day public comment and review period for the Revised Draft EIR is from May 19 to July 9, 2021. During this time, the Port will accept written comments and hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, June 15, at 5 p.m., to present its findings and provide opportunity for public comment.



Comments on the Revised Draft EIR must be submitted in writing by the end of the 45-day public review period and must be postmarked by July 9, 2021.