    Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application

    Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has announced that JRC (Japan Radio Company Co. Ltd.) has joined its fast-expanding group of Certified Application Providers (CAP) offering applications via Inmarsat’s dedicated Fleet Connect bandwidth.

    The announcement follows the successful trial of JRC’s Smart Ship Viewer (SSV) bridge solution onboard Taiwan Navigation’s Handymax bulk carrier Tai Splendor. As a result of the successful trial Taiwan Navigation has now contracted to use Fleet Connect and JRC’s Smart Ship Viewer across its eight newbuildings and eight existing vessels.

    “Taiwan Navigation prides itself on the high quality of its operations and has ambitious plans for expansion within the region,” said a spokesperson from Taiwan Navigation said. “We are moving ahead by investing in new ships and in digitalisation and as part of our strategy we are deploying the best available assets to optimise safety and efficiency.”

    “The SSV is a networked bridge and communications management solution with capabilities including ship monitoring, Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), navigation and routing, Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) downloads, and data sharing using the J-Marine Cloud,” said Hiroshi Miyashita, Manager of SATCOM Business Group at JRC. “Entering into the Inmarsat CAP programme will allow us to use Fleet Connect to provide the dedicated bandwidth that ensures this powerful digital network is available on-demand, to prioritise data traffic and optimise vessel efficiency in a safe and secure way.”

    Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Senior Director, Digital Applications for Inmarsat Maritime said: “Given the stature of JRC as a provider of advanced marine technology, this new agreement is a major step forward for the CAP programme. The Taiwan Navigation contract is a notable country success for both Inmarsat’s high-speed Fleet Xpress service and for Fleet Connect’s dedicated bandwidth in particular.

    “Combined, these agreements add a significant new bridge network option for Fleet Xpress customers worldwide, while also allowing us to demonstrate the reality of Fleet Connect dedicated bandwidth to Taiwan’s widely respected ship owning community,” said Mr Camporeale.

    “The secure cyber protection provided by Fleet Connect’s segregation from the vessels primary bandwidth was also influential in Taiwan Navigation’s decision,” Camporeale added. “Separation of the JRC SSV network from other traffic, such as crew communications, creates an additional layer of cyber security protection,” he said.

    Inmarsat’s Certified Application Provider marketplace now hosts over 40 applications designed for ship owners and operators to reduce fuel emissions, enhance vessel performance, improve navigation, train crew and save lives at sea.

    About Inmarsat

    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

    The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

    Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

