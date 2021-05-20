2021 May 20 11:05

Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Austal Australia has officially launched the company’s Queensland shipyards’ service and support capability at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) 2021, according to the company's release.

Austal Queensland comprises the expanded Cairns shipyard and Brisbane shipyard acquired from BSE Solutions in December 2020. The new organisation includes capability to service, repair and refit luxury superyachts and commercial vessels in both cities, and includes more than 100 experienced technicians.

Austal Australia’s Head of Queensland Shipyards Phil Growden announced that the Cairns and Brisbane shipyards were fully operational and ready to service and support any superyachts or commercial ships operating in Australian waters and beyond.



Austal Queensland’s Cairns shipyard boasts more than 200 metres of fitting out berths (including 80 metres of floating wharf space) and a 1,200 tonne slipway for vessels up to 60 metres length. The shipyard includes two x 1,120 tonne and two x 600 tonne hardstands and two mobile cranes (20 and 70 tonne).

A full range of engineering support services and facilities are available in Cairns, delivered by experienced technicians following ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance systems, certified to DNV and LR standards.

Services available include vessel contract maintenance, engineering design, machining and repairs, hydraulics management, welding and fabrication, electrical systems maintenance and repairs, marine plumbing, refrigeration and air-conditioning maintenance, painting and blasting, interior refits repairs and maintenance, regulatory compliance testing and audits.

The Cairns shipyard has a long history of servicing defence, commercial and private vessels (superyachts) repairing over 3,000 vessels since 1970; engaging hundreds of local Queensland-based suppliers and businesses to ensure vessels maintain their operational profile and availability.

Austal’s Brisbane shipyard includes fully equipped, on-site fabrication and engineering workshops that can undertake any kind of vessel maintenance, repairs or refit, with a skilled team that has completed over 500 dockings over the past 30 years.

Austal Brisbane is suitable for a wide variety of vessel servicing; including (class approved) hull and structural repairs, surface preparation and application of protective coatings, vessel contract, engineering design, machining and repairs, hydraulics management, welding and fabrication, electrical systems maintenance and repairs, marine plumbing, refrigeration and air-conditioning maintenance, painting and blasting, interior refits repairs and maintenance, regulatory compliance testing and audits.

Aligning with Austal’s network of service centres around Australia, the Brisbane Shipyard holds ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance systems certification, to DNV and LR standards.