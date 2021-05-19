2021 May 19 16:42

Young keta released into Lidovka River at the request of the Far Eastern Basin Branch

At the end of April 2021, for the first time this year a release of young keta, grown on the order of the Far Eastern Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” on the specialized fish water plant, took place, Rosmorport says in a press release.

This environmental protection activity was carried out to compensate for damage to aquatic bioresources and their habitats during the dredging in 2020 of the project on the construction of an operating area and an access channel to the berths of the maritime terminal for transshipment of coal in Sukhodol Bay of Vladivostok seaport.

In the presence of representatives of State control and supervision bodies, 10 million of the 1.1 gram young keta were released into Lidovka River.

The Far Eastern Basin Branch spent more than 42.6 million rubles on compensating for the damage to aquatic bioresources and their habitat.

In 2021, another batch of keta is planned to be released to compensate for the damage caused by the renovation work in 2019 in the operational water areas of the piers 10, 11, and 12 in the seaport of Vostochny.