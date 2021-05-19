2021 May 19 18:35

ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced vital works on the Port of Lowestoft’s Harbour Kittiwake Wall, maintaining the important breeding site for the local kittiwake population.

Dating from the late 1980s, ABP’s bespoke kittiwake wall on the North Pier was built to replicate the cliff-like conditions that kittiwakes favour for nesting. The wall has been a successful breeding site, with hundreds of nests and fledglings recorded in previous years, however it is not currently being used by the kittiwakes. This is thought to be due to the build-up of old nests so ABP will be upgrading the Harbour Kittiwake Wall as part of the preparations for Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF). This work will involve removing abandoned nests and installing safe wire mesh protection above the wall ledges to protect the kittiwakes from gull predation.

Lowestoft is home to one of two established breeding colonies in Suffolk, and kittiwakes first colonised the piers at the entrance to the Port in the 1950s. Within the Port of Lowestoft, the Harbour Kittiwake Wall is recognised as a County Wildlife site. With advice from the Council’s ecologist to ensure that no active nests are being disturbed, ABP will be completing the essential maintenance work over the coming weeks.