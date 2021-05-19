  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 19 17:25

    Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has announced that on May 14, 2021, it signed a sustainability linked loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank N.V., through six wholly-owned subsidiaries, in the amount of US$91 million, according to the company's release. The purpose of the senior secured term loan facility was the refinancing of existing indebtedness on the borrowers' vessels, m/v Medusa, m/v New Orleans, m/v Los Angeles, m/v Philadelphia, m/v Santa Barbara and m/v Artemis, and for general corporate purposes.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.24 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: ABN AMRO Bank, Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 19

18:35 ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes
17:47 ULCT to start handling heavy containers weighing up to 41 tonnes
17:25 Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans
16:42 Young keta released into Lidovka River at the request of the Far Eastern Basin Branch
16:24 BIMCO supports new IMO water level alarms for cargo holds
15:49 Arctia announces end of icebreaking season 2020–2021
15:13 IEA envisages an increase in use of LNG and biofuels in maritime sector for Net Zero 2050
14:45 SCF Group continues to implement its industrial business strategy
14:03 IMO agrees on new measures to detect and report containers lost at sea
13:47 Port of Gdynia is ready to build offshore wind terminal
13:24 Jan De Nul successfully executes cable repair work for TenneT in the German Bight
13:02 Port of Oakland a recipient of economic relief for California ports
12:54 BLRT Grupp acquired two engineering companies
12:28 RF Navy’s cruiser Moscow and frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted training exercise in the Black Sea
12:22 DNV launches app for efficient safety inspections and reporting in ShipManager’s QHSE software
11:50 Baltic Fuel Company supports RosMorRechBunker’s Bunker Forum as its Sponsor
11:27 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment lays down survey ship for RechVodPut
11:05 Atlantique Maritime Services buys a Damen FCS 2610 to serve the growing French offshore wind market
10:46 Fratelli Neri holds naming ceremony for three Damen RSD Tugs 2513
10:33 Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland
10:18 Krasnoye Sormovo wins tender for construction of eleven ships of RSD59 design
09:52 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2021 fell by 18% Y-o-Y
09:29 Oil prices start decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 18

2021 May 18

18:37 Castor Maritime announces new vessel acquisitions and the delivery of the M/V Magic Vela
18:10 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2021 rose by 476% Y-o-Y
17:48 North Huajin сontracts Dupont Clean Technologies for IsoTherming® Hydroprocessing Technology
17:34 The Grimaldi Group starts ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork
17:27 Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class
17:05 Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions
16:44 Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise
16:25 Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency
16:05 GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels
15:48 Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes
15:23 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
14:59 Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:30 99 maritime companies, organisations and flag states sign the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:52 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:24 ABS publishes guidance on the use of biofuels in shipping
13:11 MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business
12:35 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
12:11 Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia
11:33 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽84 billion in Q1 2021
11:00 Flex LNG enter into time charter party agreement for Flex Constellation
10:34 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021
10:09 Seaplace receives LR Approval in Principle for ballast control system
09:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2021 fell by 16%, year-on-year
09:28 Oil prices start rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 17
08:39 MOL joins joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore

2021 May 17

18:43 Port of Houston container volumes up 25% in April 2021
18:29 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
18:03 Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production in 1Q’2021 was 7.6% lower year-on-year
17:41 Port of Tallinn fortified environmental measures in operating areas
17:16 NCSP Group’s cargo turnover in Q1 2021 fell by 19%
16:52 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,851 pmt
16:28 Okskaya Sudoverf wins competition for construction of multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW
16:05 Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Côte d'Opale delivered to DFDS
15:53 Novatek set to start year round navigation on the Northern Sea Route in 2023-2024
15:34 Metrans doubles number of container trains on the New Silk Road