2021 May 19 13:24

Jan De Nul successfully executes cable repair work for TenneT in the German Bight

Jan De Nul Group has successfully repaired TenneT’s AC108 cable connecting the Trianel Borkum offshore substation with Tennet's DolWin alpha convertor station. The repair job is part of the Service Level Agreement for cable repairs that Jan De Nul Group and TenneT entered into in 2019, according to the company's release.



TenneT engaged Jan De Nul Group for the repair of a cable fault located within the 500-meter zone around the DolWin alpha platform, 75 kilometers off the German coast north of the island Borkum. This offshore platform connects three wind farms in the German North Sea to the German extra-high voltage grid, and is therefore vital for these wind farms to get the green energy ashore.



Within less than 50 days, Jan De Nul performed the specific detailed engineering, the vessel mobilisation, the replacement of the damaged cable section, as well as the burial of the new cable and joint.



For this repair job, Jan De Nul mobilised its Cable-Laying Vessel Isaac Newton and Multi-Purpose Vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. First, the Adhémar de Saint-Venant deburied the damaged cable section, including its cable protection system which was buried under large armour rock.



The Isaac Newton loaded the spare cable and repair joint in Emden, recovered the damaged cable section offshore and subsequently installed the new cable and joint with success. Jan De Nul’s jet-trenching vehicle PT1, installed on-board the Isaac Newton, completed the repair campaign by burying the new cable section 1.5 meters below the seabed.