2021 May 19 12:28

RF Navy’s cruiser Moscow and frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted training exercise in the Black Sea

The ship search and strike group (SSG) of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), consisting of the guards missile cruiser Moscow and the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, worked out tasks at sea to search for and destroy a submarine of a mock enemy, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the fleet's combat training plan in one of the sea ranges in the Black Sea.

The role of the mock enemy was performed by the crew of the submarine Kolpino.

During the exercise, the crews of the SSG ships successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks of searching and tracking the submarine, as well as performed a set of ship combat exercises on the actual use of torpedo weapons and rocket-propelled bomb launchers.

After the exercise with the submarine was completed, artillery firing was conducted on mock floating mines.

At the final stage of going to sea, the crews of the ships will work out joint actions on the conditional use of missile weapons to destroy ship groups and ground objects of the mock enemy.