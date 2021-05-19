2021 May 19 12:22

DNV launches app for efficient safety inspections and reporting in ShipManager’s QHSE software

DNV’s new Mobile Inspection App helps ship owners and managers digitalize and streamline the workflow, recording and follow-up of their onboard safety inspections. The app also provides onshore staff with instant access to the results.



Many shipping companies are aware of the possibility of inconsistent or incomplete safety reporting and limited possibilities for gaining useful analytics if inspectors are using non-digitalized reporting methods. ShipManager’s new solution takes maritime safety and quality processes to a new level of usability and availability. The Mobile Inspection App enables reporting online or offline on all devices, whether laptop, desktop, mobile or tablet.

The solution is designed for all kinds of safety inspections by owners and managers, including planned inspections and ad-hoc vessel inspections. It is easy to capture the results of an inspection directly on site through text, audio, photos and videos. This improves the quality and accuracy of descriptions for findings, making it easier to determine the actions that need to be carried out, and with less risk of missing important information.



With the configuration options in ShipManager QHSE’s Safety Management Reporting module, you can easily create and configure your company’s own inspection templates, checklists and ratings. These are then made available on mobile devices through the Mobile Inspection App, ensuring standardization across the entire company and fleet.



The ShipManager solutions are part of DNV’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, installed on board approximately 7000 vessels worldwide. ShipManager provides modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, dry docking, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence.



