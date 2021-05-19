-
Baltic Fuel Company supports RosMorRechBunker’s Bunker Forum as its Sponsor
The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 24-25 June 2021
Baltic Fuel Company (BFC, Saint-Petersburg) supports the 14th All-Russian Forum "Current State and Prospects of Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" as its Sponsor. The event will be held by the Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers (Rosmorrechbunker) in Saint-Petersburg on 24-25 June 2021 with the media support of IAA PortNews.
At the Forum, the experts will share their experience of using low-sulphur fuels, their quality management, prospects for using high-sulphur fuel oil, the practice of paying and returning excise taxes on bunker fuel, the results of the administrative reform on the implementation of the regulatory guillotine mechanism, etc.
Baltic Fuel Company is a bunkering holding established in Saint-Petersburg in 2008. The Group’s companies are involved in oil product exports, bunker fuel supply, environmental services, etc. The company’s fleet numbering over 34 ships is the largest in the North-West Region of Russia. The Group is among the top three bunker suppliers in Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and one of the three leaders in the North-West market of oil product motor transportation.
