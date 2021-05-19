  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 19 10:33

    Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland

    The new Yara Marine is shop located at Budowlanych no 17L, Gdańsk, will serve turnkey deliveries as part of the company’s green tech expansion, such as shore power and WindWings, as well as onboard repairs and upgrades. This marks a milestone for Yara Marine Technologies (part of Yara International) as they move into installation.

    – When introducing new and unfamiliar technologies to the maritime industry, we experience that we need to be able to supervise and cover some of the installations ourselves, if only to get local installation and commissioning teams on the right track. We often send our engineers to help on particularly difficult tasks, and now we can send our installation team as well, says Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine Technologies.

    To start with, the installation team will focus on conversions, assembly, welding and repairs.

    – Especially with smaller upgrades on existing equipment, we find that a small and lean in-house installation team adds a lot of value for our customers, continues Askeland.

    Improving service and aftersales

    The new site will also function as a complementary addition to Yara Marine’s suppliers in the after-sales part of the business. This enables the company to further strengthen its service capabilities and add value to its long-term service agreements.

    – We keep track of repairs and maintenance, and to continue our service improvements we decided to do some of the critical repairs – like welding – ourselves, as a complement to our preferred subcontractors. The goal is to increase our capacity for supervision and control, says Clas Roth, Head of Customer Service Operations at Yara Marine Technologies.

    Turnkey solutions

    Ship-owners and operators expect turnkey solutions for new technologies that are unfamiliar to workers, and the Poland branch is a valuable extension of Yara Marine’s ability to meet this expectation. Yara Marine finds that having an installation team to support, supervise and inspect leads to reduced risk and increased value.

    – We know how to introduce and implement green maritime technologies. This is our core competence, which we developed throughout our scrubber business journey. We are able to do conversions with several of our new products, like shore power, out of dry dock. In these cases, we experience that ship owners prefer turnkey solutions with a single point of contact and responsibility. Our new Poland site – and the capacity for supervision and control it provides us with – enables us to take full responsibility for these installations, continues Roth.

    About Yara Marine Technologies
    Ever since the beginning in 2010, Yara Marine Technologies (a fully owned subsidiary of Yara International) has been a frontrunner in the emission reduction technology industry. The company soon developed into one of the world’s largest providers of high quality scrubber systems, with more than 400 systems installed. Today, we provide a portfolio of green technologies. We work as yards’ and ship-owners’ partner to reduce and eliminate ship emissions. Partners who share our vision of a healthy planet for future generations. Yara Marine Technologies has offices in Sweden, China, Singapore and HQ in Oslo, Norway.

    Photo courtesy of Yara Marine Technologies

Другие новости по темам: green tech, windwings, repairs, shore power, Yara Marine Technologies  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 19

15:49 Arctia announces end of icebreaking season 2020–2021
15:13 IEA envisages an increase in use of LNG and biofuels in maritime sector for Net Zero 2050
14:45 SCF Group continues to implement its industrial business strategy
14:03 IMO agrees on new measures to detect and report containers lost at sea
13:47 Port of Gdynia is ready to build offshore wind terminal
13:24 Jan De Nul successfully executes cable repair work for TenneT in the German Bight
13:02 Port of Oakland a recipient of economic relief for California ports
12:54 BLRT Grupp acquired two engineering companies
12:28 RF Navy’s cruiser Moscow and frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted training exercise in the Black Sea
12:22 DNV launches app for efficient safety inspections and reporting in ShipManager’s QHSE software
11:50 Baltic Fuel Company supports RosMorRechBunker’s Bunker Forum as its Sponsor
11:27 Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment lays down survey ship for RechVodPut
11:05 Atlantique Maritime Services buys a Damen FCS 2610 to serve the growing French offshore wind market
10:46 Fratelli Neri holds naming ceremony for three Damen RSD Tugs 2513
10:33 Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland
10:18 Krasnoye Sormovo wins tender for construction of eleven ships of RSD59 design
09:52 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2021 fell by 18% Y-o-Y
09:29 Oil prices start decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 18

2021 May 18

18:37 Castor Maritime announces new vessel acquisitions and the delivery of the M/V Magic Vela
18:10 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2021 rose by 476% Y-o-Y
17:48 North Huajin сontracts Dupont Clean Technologies for IsoTherming® Hydroprocessing Technology
17:34 The Grimaldi Group starts ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork
17:27 Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class
17:05 Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions
16:44 Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise
16:25 Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency
16:05 GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels
15:48 Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes
15:23 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
14:59 Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:30 99 maritime companies, organisations and flag states sign the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:52 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:24 ABS publishes guidance on the use of biofuels in shipping
13:11 MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business
12:35 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
12:11 Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia
11:33 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽84 billion in Q1 2021
11:00 Flex LNG enter into time charter party agreement for Flex Constellation
10:34 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021
10:09 Seaplace receives LR Approval in Principle for ballast control system
09:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2021 fell by 16%, year-on-year
09:28 Oil prices start rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 17
08:39 MOL joins joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore

2021 May 17

18:43 Port of Houston container volumes up 25% in April 2021
18:29 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
18:03 Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production in 1Q’2021 was 7.6% lower year-on-year
17:41 Port of Tallinn fortified environmental measures in operating areas
17:16 NCSP Group’s cargo turnover in Q1 2021 fell by 19%
16:52 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,851 pmt
16:28 Okskaya Sudoverf wins competition for construction of multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW
16:05 Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Côte d'Opale delivered to DFDS
15:53 Novatek set to start year round navigation on the Northern Sea Route in 2023-2024
15:34 Metrans doubles number of container trains on the New Silk Road
14:09 Russia approves its Arctic Council Chairmanship program for 2021–2023
13:35 Shipping industry launch the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:11 The Port of València moves 479,171 containers in April and sets monthly and year-on-year records
12:22 Containership ‘HMM NURI’ makes first call in Hamburg
11:00 Seaboard Energy has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology to produce renewable diesel