2021 May 19 10:33

Yara Marine Technologies opens shop in Poland

The new Yara Marine is shop located at Budowlanych no 17L, Gdańsk, will serve turnkey deliveries as part of the company’s green tech expansion, such as shore power and WindWings, as well as onboard repairs and upgrades. This marks a milestone for Yara Marine Technologies (part of Yara International) as they move into installation.



– When introducing new and unfamiliar technologies to the maritime industry, we experience that we need to be able to supervise and cover some of the installations ourselves, if only to get local installation and commissioning teams on the right track. We often send our engineers to help on particularly difficult tasks, and now we can send our installation team as well, says Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine Technologies.



To start with, the installation team will focus on conversions, assembly, welding and repairs.



– Especially with smaller upgrades on existing equipment, we find that a small and lean in-house installation team adds a lot of value for our customers, continues Askeland.



Improving service and aftersales



The new site will also function as a complementary addition to Yara Marine’s suppliers in the after-sales part of the business. This enables the company to further strengthen its service capabilities and add value to its long-term service agreements.



– We keep track of repairs and maintenance, and to continue our service improvements we decided to do some of the critical repairs – like welding – ourselves, as a complement to our preferred subcontractors. The goal is to increase our capacity for supervision and control, says Clas Roth, Head of Customer Service Operations at Yara Marine Technologies.



Turnkey solutions



Ship-owners and operators expect turnkey solutions for new technologies that are unfamiliar to workers, and the Poland branch is a valuable extension of Yara Marine’s ability to meet this expectation. Yara Marine finds that having an installation team to support, supervise and inspect leads to reduced risk and increased value.



– We know how to introduce and implement green maritime technologies. This is our core competence, which we developed throughout our scrubber business journey. We are able to do conversions with several of our new products, like shore power, out of dry dock. In these cases, we experience that ship owners prefer turnkey solutions with a single point of contact and responsibility. Our new Poland site – and the capacity for supervision and control it provides us with – enables us to take full responsibility for these installations, continues Roth.



About Yara Marine Technologies

Ever since the beginning in 2010, Yara Marine Technologies (a fully owned subsidiary of Yara International) has been a frontrunner in the emission reduction technology industry. The company soon developed into one of the world’s largest providers of high quality scrubber systems, with more than 400 systems installed. Today, we provide a portfolio of green technologies. We work as yards’ and ship-owners’ partner to reduce and eliminate ship emissions. Partners who share our vision of a healthy planet for future generations. Yara Marine Technologies has offices in Sweden, China, Singapore and HQ in Oslo, Norway.