2021 May 19 09:52

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2021 fell by 18% Y-o-Y

The growth was registered in the segment of container handling

In January-April 2021, the port of handled 3,123,400 tonnes of cargo, down 18%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 44% to 227,400 tonnes including 107,100 tonnes of coal (-37%) and 103,800 tonnes of other cargoes (-54%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 11% to 1,092,300 tonnes, while handling of general cargo dropped by 7% to 399,200 tonnes. Handling of timber rose by 18% to 25,500 tonnes.

The port also handled 253,400 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-30%) and 494,300 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-49%) including 165,000 tonnes of oil products (-70%), 131,900 tonnes of crude oil (-35%), 179,600 tonnes of food cargo (-8%) and 14,100 tonnes of chemicals (-8%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 70% to 135,969 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.