-
2021 May 19 09:29
Oil prices start decreasing
Oil prices fell by 1.16%-1.24%
As of May 19 (08:02, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July delivery fell by 1.18% to $67.9 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.24% to $64.69, for June delivery - by 1.16% to $64.73 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing on expectation of growing commodity supplies from Iran.
2021 May 19
|09:52
|Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2021 fell by 18% Y-o-Y
|09:29
|Oil prices start decreasing
|09:13
|Baltic Dry Index as of May 18