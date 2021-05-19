2021 May 19 09:29

Oil prices start decreasing

Oil prices fell by 1.16%-1.24%

As of May 19 (08:02, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for July delivery fell by 1.18% to $67.9 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.24% to $64.69, for June delivery - by 1.16% to $64.73 a barrel.

Oil prices are decreasing on expectation of growing commodity supplies from Iran.