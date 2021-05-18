  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 18 18:37

    Castor Maritime announces new vessel acquisitions and the delivery of the M/V Magic Vela

    Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, into agreements to acquire a 2013 Japanese-built and a 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from unaffiliated third-parties for a purchase price of $19.06 and $21.0 million respectively, according to the company's release.

    The acquisitions are expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessels within the third and fourth quarter of this year and are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

    The 2013 Japanese-built dry bulk carrier will be delivered to the Company with a time charter contract attached with a reputable charterer, at a daily gross charter rate of $11,650 and with an estimated remaining term of about 2 to 4months.

    The agreement for the 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier contains a final purchase price adjustment mechanism, pursuant to which, in the event that the delivery of the vessel is concluded after July 20th, 2021, the purchase price shall be reduced by$10,500 per day from that day and until the day a valid notice of readiness for delivery is tendered by the seller.

    The Company also announces that, on May 12, 2021, it took delivery of the M/VMagic Vela, the 2011 Chinese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on April 28, 2021. The M/VMagic Vela acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

    About Castor Maritime

    Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 26 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.2million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers.

Другие новости по темам: Castor Maritime  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 18

18:37 Castor Maritime announces new vessel acquisitions and the delivery of the M/V Magic Vela
18:10 Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2021 rose by 476% Y-o-Y
17:48 North Huajin сontracts Dupont Clean Technologies for IsoTherming® Hydroprocessing Technology
17:34 The Grimaldi Group starts ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork
17:27 Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class
17:05 Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions
16:44 Ships of RF Navy's Caspian Flotilla arrived in the area adjacent to Kazakh port of Aktau to participate in a joint naval exercise
16:25 Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency
16:05 GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels
15:48 Tanger Alliance at the TC3 terminal in Tanger Med operating at full capacity with eight new Liebherr ship to shore container cranes
15:23 Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
14:59 Ambal ferry returns to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
14:30 99 maritime companies, organisations and flag states sign the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:52 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
13:24 ABS publishes guidance on the use of biofuels in shipping
13:11 MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business
12:35 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
12:11 Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia
11:33 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽84 billion in Q1 2021
11:00 Flex LNG enter into time charter party agreement for Flex Constellation
10:34 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021
10:09 Seaplace receives LR Approval in Principle for ballast control system
09:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 4M’2021 fell by 16%, year-on-year
09:28 Oil prices start rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 17
08:39 MOL joins joint development study on ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore

2021 May 17

18:43 Port of Houston container volumes up 25% in April 2021
18:29 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from/to North Europe to/from the Mediterranean & Black Sea
18:03 Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production in 1Q’2021 was 7.6% lower year-on-year
17:41 Port of Tallinn fortified environmental measures in operating areas
17:16 NCSP Group’s cargo turnover in Q1 2021 fell by 19%
16:52 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,851 pmt
16:28 Okskaya Sudoverf wins competition for construction of multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW
16:05 Stena RoRo's E-Flexer Côte d'Opale delivered to DFDS
15:53 Novatek set to start year round navigation on the Northern Sea Route in 2023-2024
15:34 Metrans doubles number of container trains on the New Silk Road
14:09 Russia approves its Arctic Council Chairmanship program for 2021–2023
13:35 Shipping industry launch the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
13:11 The Port of València moves 479,171 containers in April and sets monthly and year-on-year records
12:22 Containership ‘HMM NURI’ makes first call in Hamburg
11:00 Seaboard Energy has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology to produce renewable diesel
10:50 Haldor Topsoe to discuss innovation to combat climate change at high-level meeting with US Secretary of State and Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs
10:11 Oil prices fluctuate amid uncertainty caused by coronavirus
09:40 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 4.5% YoY
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of May 14

2021 May 16

16:23 Port NOLA issues RFP for Louisiana International Terminal preliminary design contractor
15:18 Port Houston TEUs jump 25% in April
14:18 Investigation of the fires at Tjeldbergodden and Hammerfest now concluded, Equinor says
13:42 Unified Command responds to container ship off coast of Monterey
12:38 Eneti places order with DEME for one next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessel
11:07 Boskalis AGM of shareholders adopts resolutions
10:31 Port of San Diego inks two more leases, reaches 90% occupancy for Seaport Village

2021 May 15

16:53 Terry Federer joins All American Marine as business development manager
15:09 Sites in the Geeste lowlands safeguard port development
14:38 ABB and Millennium Technology Prize celebrate innovation for a sustainable future
14:21 Hopeful outlook for activity at Lerwick Harbour - Lerwik Port Authority
13:19 USCG repatriates 22 migrants from 2 interdictions to Cuba
13:08 Team Transport & Logistics opens its new facility at the Port of Brisbane
12:31 Fleet of ships serving Vale receives first VLOC in the world equipped with rotor sails
11:09 Keel laying ceremony for second Finnlines’ hybrid ro-ro vessel