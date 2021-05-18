2021 May 18 17:34

The Grimaldi Group starts ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork

The Grimaldi Group has established a ro-ro feeder link between Antwerp and Cork with two weekly departures from both ports. The service strengthens Ireland's connection to the Grimaldi network of over 140 ports around the world and enhances services in Northern Europe in particular, according to the company's release.



MS Eurocargo Bari, a modern and eco-sustainable ship flying the Italian flag, will be deployed on the route. Her loading capacity is 3,850 lane metres, 250 trucks and 200 cars.

With this service, the Grimaldi Group offers transport companies a great logistics solution from the port of Antwerp, located close to the main production sites and European consumer markets and with excellent connections further to / from the Baltic Sea area.

Suitable for feeder services, Finnlines offers connections via Antwerp to / from Finland, Estonia, Russia, and Spain.