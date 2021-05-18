2021 May 18 18:10

Throughput of port Vyborg in 4M’2021 rose by 476% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-April 2021, the port of Vyborg handled 208,900 tonnes of cargo (+46%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo surged by 62% to 180,500 tonnes including 65,900 tonnes of coal and coke (up 2.2 times) and 95,500 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+23%). Handling of other dry bulk cargo rose to 19,200 tonnes.



Handling of general cargo increased by 32% to 28,400 tonnes with handling of liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) having showed a decrease.



In 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 676,700 tonnes of cargo (-46%, year-on-year).

Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.

Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.