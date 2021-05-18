2021 May 18 17:27

Rosmorport announces competition for construction of 18MW diesel-electric ship of Icebreaker7 class

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport says it has announced a competition for construction of a line diesel-electric icebreaker of Icebreaker7 class with a capacity of 18MW. The tender documentation is available on the state procurement website. The ship will be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

Diesel-electric icebreaker of Project 21900М2 is intended for ensuring year-round operation of freezing ports in the North-West Basin of Russia. The construction completion is scheduled for December 2024.

The ship is intended for providing independent icebreaking assistance to large ships, towing of ships and other floating facilities in ice and ice-free waters, assistance to ships in distress. It can be used for fighting fires on floating facilities and other structures, ensuring efficient operation of scientific expeditions, underwater engineering works, surveying of sea bottom, conducting of rescue operations. It can be also involved in oil spill response activities, transportation of containers and other types of cargo on the aft deck as well as in other special operations.

The new icebreakers of Project 21900М2 are to be based on 21900М design and a detailed design developed by Vympel Design Bureau and financed by FSUE Rosmorport. The new design complies with the recent requirements of international conventions including those on reduction of hazardous emissions from ships.



Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, depth – 12.4 m, draft – 8.5 m, speed - 17 knots, full displacement – 14,322 t, endurance – 40 days, icebreaking capacity – continuous movement in field ice of up to 1.5 meters thick, propulsion power – 18 MW, crew - 35; special personnel – 22, class notation - КМ Icebreaker7 [2] AUT1-ICS FF2 EPP ECO BWM HELIDECK Special purpose ship.

Initial (maximum) price of construction – RUB 10,502,621,100, VAT - 0%.