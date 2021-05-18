2021 May 18 17:05

Eco Marine Power and F-WAVE to develop ship integrated photovoltaic solutions

Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. (EMP) has begun to cooperate with F-WAVE Company Limited (F-WAVE) to jointly develop innovative Ship Integrated Photovoltaic (SIPV) solutions. These solar power solutions will utilise F-WAVE’s shatter-proof and flexible PV technology combined with EMP’s extensive experience in developing ship-based solar power systems, according to the company's release.



F-WAVE’s flexible solar cells use the unique SCAF (Series-Connection through Apertures formed on Film) structure allowing a wireless connection with the electrodes. This tandem construction also allows the flexible solar cells to absorb a wide solar spectrum.

Additionally, the cells demonstrate high performance in hot weather due in part to the annealing effect and their efficiency increases compared to the decrease that typically occurs with crystalline cells.

EMP’s Aquarius Marine Solar Power solution is ideally suited to incorporate F-WAVE’s flexible PV panel technology and a customised version will also be fitted to EMP’s patented EnergySail for evaluation at the Onomichi Marine Technology Test Centre (MTTC) in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.



In addition to developing integrated solar solutions for shipping and maritime applications EMP will promote F-WAVE’s products globally so that they can be incorporated into new ship building projects.

About Eco Marine Power

Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd. (EMP) is an internationally focused technology company based in Fukuoka, Japan, that develops renewable energy-based fuel saving and emission reduction solutions for ships including passenger ferries, cruise ships, oil tankers and cargo vessels. These technologies and solutions include Aquarius Marine Solar Power, EnergySail®, Aquarius MASTM and Aquarius MRE®.