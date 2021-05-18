2021 May 18 16:25

Ardmore Shipping chooses Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ to enhance fleet efficiency

Swedish propulsion optimization experts Lean Marine have signed a contract with tanker operator, Ardmore Shipping Corporation, to install its FuelOpt™ propulsion optimization technology across its fleet. This new agreement follows on the heels of the success of the FuelOpt™ installation onboard the MR tanker Ardmore Sealion in 2020, according to the company's release.

Lean Marine and Ardmore will also collaborate closely to enhance the overall performance of the Ardmore fleet and help these vessels achieve more sustainable ship operations. Lean Marine will install its green technology onboard the additional vessels over the course of 2021.

Lean Marine’s FuelOpt™ technology is designed to ease the technical burden of greener ship operations as it automates propulsion control, thereby replacing the need for constant monitoring and manual adjustments. When using FuelOpt™ on the bridge, the crew gets full, automated control of vessel speed, fuel consumption and/or engine power, and are thus able to avoid potential overconsumption of fuel in harsh conditions such as high swells and winds.