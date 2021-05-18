2021 May 18 16:05

GTT will design the cryogenic fuel tanks for twelve new liquefied natural gas fuelled container vessels

GTT has been chosen to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of twelve new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled container vessels for the CMA CGM group, a world leader in maritime transport and logistics, pioneer in the energy transition with a fleet of 44 LNG-fuelled container ships by 2024, according to GTT's release.

The LNG tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, and will be able to load 14,000 m3 of LNG. The twelve vessels will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024.

The construction of these container vessels has been entrusted to the Chinese shipyards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., who will each build six vessels, able to carry 13,000 and 15,000 containers respectively. The order of the six 15,000 TEU vessels completes the order of five similar container vessels signed in June 2019 with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co.