2021 May 18 12:35

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 4M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-April 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 34,508,400 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 16,007,700 tonnes including 13,525,800 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 17% to 17,984,300 tonnes including 6,605,600 tonnes of crude oil (-35%) and 11,158,500 tonnes of oil products (+1%).

Handling of general cargo surged 2-fold to 84,200 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 243,800 tonnes (-31%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 42% to 10,065 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020