2021 May 18 12:11

Bureau Veritas opens shipbuilding laboratory in South Australia

Bureau Veritas has opened a testing facility close to Port Adelaide, the hub for Australian naval shipbuilding in South Australia, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The new laboratory, located in Regency Park, was officially opened by Steven Marshall, the Premier for South Australia, in a ceremony on May 11, 2021.

It is offering ISO 17025 NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited mechanical testing on state-of-the-art methods. This laboratory complements the Group’s existing operations within the state, where 300 staff have been supporting key industry sectors including General Fabrication, Mining and Oil & Gas for more than 50 years.

Alongside the new laboratory, a naval liaison office has been established by Bureau Veritas to provide dedicated support for the Royal Australian Navy.