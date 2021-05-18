-
2021 May 18 10:34
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021
Handling of dry loose and liquid bulk cargo continues going down
In January-April 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 19.95 million tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 2% to 3.63 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 23% to 2.72 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 3% to 4.16 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 467,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 23% to 93,600 tonnes including 98,900 tonnes of timber (+34%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged by 83% to 900 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 8% to 674,995 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
19,656.2
19,753.8
19,955.8
101%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
2,708.6
2,205.9
2,723.7
123%
Ore
213.5
296.3
250.8
85%
Coal, coke
120.0
27.1
10.0
37%
Mineral fertilizers
2,371.1
1,829.4
2,424.4
133%
Other
4.1
53.1
38.6
73%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
156.1
121.7
93.6
77%
Grain
137.7
76.4
44.4
58%
Other
18.4
45.3
49.2
109%
TIMBER
129.1
74.0
98.9
134%
GENERAL CARGO including:
4,142.4
4,055.0
4,163.6
103%
Ferrous metal
1,788.8
1,905.2
2,220.7
117%
Non-ferrous metal
498.4
358.7
306.4
85%
Metal scrap
428.3
584.1
430.7
74%
Packaged
540.4
517.3
448.7
87%
Reefer
395.7
322.2
315.4
98%
including fish
91.5
55.0
79.3
144%
Other
490.9
367.5
441.7
120%
CONTAINERS
9,151.9
9,245.2
8,770.3
95%
Total teus
766,627
737,257
674,995
92%
including refrigerated containers:
104,940
100,982
96,072
95%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
9.1
0.5
0.9
183%
RO-RO
419.0
349.9
467.3
134%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
2,939.9
3,701.7
3,637.5
98%
Oil products
2,939.9
3,701.7
3,637.5
98%
Другие новости по темам: Port of Saint-Petersburg