2021 May 18 10:34

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 1% in 4M’2021

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-April 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 19.95 million tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 2% to 3.63 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 23% to 2.72 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 3% to 4.16 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 467,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 23% to 93,600 tonnes including 98,900 tonnes of timber (+34%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged by 83% to 900 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 8% to 674,995 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.