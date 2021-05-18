2021 May 18 11:00

Flex LNG enter into time charter party agreement for Flex Constellation

Flex LNG Ltd ( Flex LNG or the Company ) has agreed a Time Charter Agreement with a minimum firm period of three years on prompt basis for the LNG carrier Flex Constellation, according to the company's release. The charterer, a leading trading house, has the option to extend the period by up to three additional years bringing the total period to six years. Flex Constellation is a 173,400 cbm LNG Carrier delivered from DSME to Flex LNG in 2019. She is fitted with MEGI propulsion system and Partial Reliqufaction System (PRS).



