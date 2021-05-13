2021 May 13 18:41

DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network, according to the company's release.



The extraordinary volume growth in April 2021 vs 2020 was due to the significant volume reductions in April 2020 caused by lockdowns related to Covid-19. Volumes in April 2021 were 13.4% above April 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.

The underlying volume growth in April 2021 continued the positive momentum from March 2021 in all business areas. April volumes were lower than in March due to the seasonal variation caused by Easter.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in April 2021 was on level with 2020. This reflects the negative impact of travel restrictions related to Covid-19 in both periods. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were above 2020.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. The May volume report is expected to be published on 11 June 2021.