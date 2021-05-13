  The version for the print
  • 2021 May 13 18:41

    DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021

    DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network, according to the company's release.

    The extraordinary volume growth in April 2021 vs 2020 was due to the significant volume reductions in April 2020 caused by lockdowns related to Covid-19. Volumes in April 2021 were 13.4% above April 2019 adjusted for structural route changes.

    The underlying volume growth in April 2021 continued the positive momentum from March 2021 in all business areas. April volumes were lower than in March due to the seasonal variation caused by Easter.

    Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in April 2021 was on level with 2020. This reflects the negative impact of travel restrictions related to Covid-19 in both periods. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were above 2020.

    DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. The May volume report is expected to be published on 11 June 2021.

 News for a day...
2021 May 13

18:13 Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service
17:54 Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land
17:37 COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now
17:30 Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021
17:02 Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup
16:28 IAPH renews ties with WCO
16:05 VoltH2 and Virya Energy sign cooperation agreement for development of green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port
15:37 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík
15:13 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2021
15:04 Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target
14:52 Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels
14:32 Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event
13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
12:31 HHLA posts results for Q1 2021
12:13 ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar
11:54 Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system
11:00 Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period
10:37 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore
10:08 Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility
09:59 RFC develops its presence in Chinese premium retail chains in cooperation with Ocean Gala
09:35 NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers
09:26 Oil prices show no steady dynamics
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 11
08:32 Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y