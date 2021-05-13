2021 May 13 18:13

Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service

North Carolina Ports continues to expand its role as a global supply chain gateway by announcing that Sealand – A Maersk Company, is adding a weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service. This provides North Carolina importers and exporters with a direct service between Wilmington, N.C. and key Central American and Caribbean ports, according to the company's release.

This service expands NC Ports’ connectivity with key Central American and Caribbean ports including Cartagena, Turbo, Manzanillo and Puerto Moin. These Central American gateways cater to significant refrigerated cargo flows, including fresh produce, and represent major relay points for ocean carriers servicing commerce across the region.



The first Port of Wilmington call from the NAE service will be the MV HSL Sheffield, arriving June 24 with a service rotation as follows: Cartagena, Turbo, Manzanillo, Puerto Moin, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Savannah and Port Everglades.

This addition to Sealand’s service positions the Port of Wilmington as the first South Atlantic port of call delivering speed to market advantages.



Last year, NC Ports opened its new refrigerated container yard as a strategic component of its capital improvement plan. That project boosted the port’s on-terminal refrigerated container plug capacity from 235 to 775 with the ability to expand to more than 1,200 plugs.

When that new Refrigerated Container Yard was unveiled in April 2020, NC Ports saw a record move of 1,459 refrigerated container moves. This was surpassed in March 2021 with a new record of 1,686 refrigerated container moves. NC Ports saw another strong reefer volume month in April 2021, which is now the second busiest month in the history of the Port of Wilmington, with 1,538 refrigerated containers shipped.

Local exports are leading the way as North Carolina farmers feed the world with sweet potatoes to Europe and pork and poultry to the Far East and Latin America. The key to enabling more cold chain export trade flows from North Carolina is growing complementary import flows that deliver refrigerated container equipment into the market.



With the forecast of increased reefer volumes through the Port of Wilmington, NC Ports is rapidly advancing Phase 2 of the Refrigerated Container Yard Project with a target date of April 2022 for opening.

About North Carolina Ports

North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.