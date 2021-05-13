2021 May 13 17:30

Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021

Russia actively implements strategy of modernization and development of new mineral deposits, which allows us to speak about the serious potential of the Russian project transportation market.

On April 29, 2021, representatives of Oboronlogistics LLC attended the BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021 conference in St. Petersburg, which was dedicated to the development of the project logistics market, the company says in a press release.

Oboronlogistics has extensive experience in performing project transportation, including sea. This type of delivery is optimal for the transportation of heavy machinery and equipment, various metal structures, household units, combines and harvesting equipment, electric transformers, pipes for drilling, wind generators, etc.



In addition, Oboronlogistics specializes in the delivery of project cargo from Asia to Europe. Currently, the company is working on a plan for the transportation of project cargo along the Northern Sea Route in 2021.



Company's fleet includes RO-RO/LO-LO class universal bulk carriers (horizontal and vertical loading) – Heavy Lift Cargo Vessels "Sparta", "Sparta II" and "Sparta III", capable to operate on long-distance routes and designed for the transportation of containers, general, oversized, and project cargo. The vessels are equipped with cranes with a lifting capacity of up to 350 tons and have a deadweight from 7,000 to 10,000 tons.



Oboronlogistics highly appreciated the practical significance of the work at the conference and intends to expand efficient cooperation with all interested organizations and partners.