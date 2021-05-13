2021 May 13 17:02

Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup

On May 5, 2021 with the participation of representatives of the Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov SUMIS the regular working meeting of the experts of the ARCSAR international project on security and organization of search and rescue operations in the Arctic, led by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (North Norway) funded by the EU took place.

The main goal of the five-year ARCSAR research project, launched in 2018, is to integrate international experience in developing effective measures to improve the safety of navigation and prompt response to emergencies in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions. Among 21 organizations from 13 countries involved in the project Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping acts as the Russian Federation representative.

University experts shared their rich practical experience in organizing training programs for ship crew members operating in polar waters, creating scenarios for search and rescue operations in the Arctic using specialized simulators, as well as conducting research work.

Due to the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the working meeting was held in the format of a videoconference, in which more than forty people took part. The main purpose of the event was to discuss innovative approaches that can be used to ensure security in the Arctic, special attention was paid to the interaction of different parties during search and rescue operations in the Arctic region, as well as environmental protection.