  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 13 15:37

    12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík

    The meeting will further cooperation among Arctic States and Indigenous Permanent Participants, and mark the end of the Icelandic Chairmanship and beginning of the Russian Chairmanship

    On 20 May, Iceland will host the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik and online. The meeting marks the end of the two-year Icelandic Chairmanship of the Arctic Council and the beginning of the Russian Federation’s Chairmanship for the years 2021-2023. The meeting is also the first to be hosted in-person, under the auspices of the Arctic Council, since the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to gatherings in early 2020. Owing to the situation the meeting will be held in reduced format, with Foreign Ministers from the eight Arctic States and representatives of the Indigenous Permanent Participants on site in Reykjavik and the majority of delegates joining the meeting through an online platform. The meeting will review and welcome around 80 deliverables compiled by the Council’s Working Groups during the Icelandic Chairmanship. Arctic Ministers furthermore plan to sign a Reykjavik Declaration and to mark the Council’s 25th anniversary by adopting the first ever strategic plan of the Arctic Council.

    The Arctic Council is the pre-eminent intergovernmental forum for cooperation on Arctic affairs. The Council’s Ministerial meeting is held every two years, giving the Foreign Ministers of the eight Arctic States and the political leadership of the six Indigenous Permanent Participants the opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in the region, and review the quality work produced by the Council’s Working Groups. A preview of select key reports and other deliverables that will be released at the Ministerial meeting will be presented in four thematic briefings on the topics of climate change, Arctic shipping, human health and innovation in Arctic communities. Click here for more information about the briefings and registration.

    For the past two years Iceland has chaired the Council under the heading “Together Towards a Sustainable Arctic”, which reflects not only the country’s strong commitment to the principle of sustainable development but the necessity of close cooperation in the region and beyond. During its Chairmanship, Iceland highlighted four priority areas: the Arctic marine environment, climate and green energy solutions, people and communities of the Arctic, and a stronger Arctic Council. Under Iceland’s leadership, the Council undertook significant initiatives focusing on marine cooperation, plastic pollution, gender equality, Covid-19 in the Arctic, meaningful engagement with youth, enhanced cooperation with the Council’s Observers, and more.

    “The Arctic Council’s success lies in the Arctic Council family’s ability and willingness to work together. This past year is a proof of that. I’m incredibly proud of the Working Groups. Their reports, assessments and action plans are crucial for informed decision making, and the fact that they are successfully delivering numerous quality products despite being hindered by the pandemic, shows their swift adaptability and dedication to their work,” said Ambassador Einar Gunnarsson, outgoing Chair of the Senior Arctic Officials. “Iceland had an ambitious program for its Chairmanship at the outset. We’ve had to work around some unexpected challenges, and that makes me even more pleased that we are on track to conclude the Chairmanship with a strong Ministerial declaration and a strategic plan that reaffirm the Council’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Arctic region,”

    The 12th Ministerial meeting takes place in a historic year for the Arctic Council, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021. The 25-year collaboration between the 8 Arctic States and 6 Indigenous Permanent Participants remains unique in the world; a forum where Indigenous Permanent Participants, Foreign Ministers and State representatives sit together at the same table to jointly shape a prosperous future for the Arctic.

    At the Ministerial meeting, Iceland will pass the Chairmanship gavel to the Russian Federation, which will highlight sustainable development throughout its Chairmanship. The Russian Federation will maintain a strong focus on the people of the Arctic – including enhanced efforts towards promoting Indigenous cultures and languages, the Arctic environment and sustainable economic development.

    Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the representatives of the Arctic Council Working Groups and Observers, as well as additional delegates of the Arctic States and Permanent Participants, will participate in the meeting via an online conferencing platform.

Другие новости по темам: Arctic  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 13

18:41 DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021
18:13 Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service
17:54 Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land
17:37 COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now
17:30 Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021
17:02 Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup
16:28 IAPH renews ties with WCO
16:05 VoltH2 and Virya Energy sign cooperation agreement for development of green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port
15:37 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík
15:13 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2021
15:04 Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target
14:52 Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels
14:32 Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event
13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year
16:25 Port of Rotterdam, Vopak, NYK and TankMatch to launch the first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation in the world
16:21 Candela C-7 and Persico 69F race shows how future electric boats will look like – Candela
16:13 Finland influences shipping emissions trading
16:04 ClassNK entrusted by Anchor Ship Partners with the evaluation of CO2 emissions of ships for its impact investment fund
15:55 TORM purchases three 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 vessels
15:49 Finnish Government adopts resolution to reduce emissions from maritime and inland waterway transport
15:07 Tallink Grupp launches its 2021 summer cruise sales
14:44 Tallink Silja launches summer cruises to Österlen and Gotland
14:21 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for April 2021
14:00 Seanergy announces delivery of Capesize M/V Flagship vessel to enter financing and period charter agreement with Cargill
13:58 First cargo from Egypt to reach Lithuanian LNG terminal
13:35 Small vessel service segment successfully developed in the Port of Riga
13:12 ABS completes landmark decarbonization and digitalization JDP with HHI and HGS
12:31 HHLA posts results for Q1 2021
12:13 ABB software to enable energy savings and performance gains for Tallink’s new ferry MyStar
11:54 Wilhelmsen receives the Maritime Safety Award for Smart Ropes system
11:00 Rosmorport icebreakers escorted some 8,000 ships over ice navigation period
10:37 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Singapore
10:08 Large SPMT fleet aids construction of Gulf Coast plastics facility
09:59 RFC develops its presence in Chinese premium retail chains in cooperation with Ocean Gala
09:35 NRP completes sale-leaseback of two chemical carriers
09:26 Oil prices show no steady dynamics
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 11
08:32 Solstad signs contract with Enauta for the AHTS Normand Turmalina

2021 May 11

18:07 Port of Melbourne welcomes proposed funding for intermodal terminal
17:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 4M’2021 climbed by 4% Y-o-Y