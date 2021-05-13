2021 May 13 15:04

Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has all eyes on further cutting CO2 emissions from its business, whilst offering the by far lowest carbon emission solution within the tanker and dry bulk space. Apart from its ongoing work to improve its energy, operational and trading efficiency, KCC explores and tests other innovative solutions to reduce its CO2 emissions. Joining a new carbon capture project called CCShip led by SINTEF Energy Resarch, is part of this work, according to the company's release.

To reach our decarbonization targets of carbon neutral operation within 2030, we need to evaluate all solutions contributing towards significant further reductions of CO2 emissions in our transport work, says Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC.



With long lead time before zero-carbon fuels are available globally, other solutions must be explored and tested when it comes to reducing shipping’s GHG emissions.

Due to its already high maturity for onshore applications, on-board CO2 capture systems can play an important role in meeting the shipping emission target before zero-carbon fuels become viable. Considering the long lifespan of existing and planned hydrocarbon-fueled ships, on-board CO2 capture is also expected to be a long-term measure.

To develop knowledge and technologies required to achieve such deployment, KCC has joined a new project called CCShip led by SINTEF Energy Research. The project focuses on deploying Carbon Capture & Storage technologies (CCS) for ships to reduce CO2 emissions. DNV has previously stated that solvent-based absorption CCS is feasible, reducing ship emissions with over 50 %, and a recent study indicates onboard CCS can have higher economic feasibility than zero-carbon fuels.



The main objective of the CCShip project is to develop cost-effective solutions for CCS from ships, as well as to understand when CCS can be a more attractive technology than alternative solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from ships. While solvent-based CO2 capture (also considered as a base case in CCShip) has been shown to be feasible but very likely to be an expensive solution, the project will also focus on potential of different novel CO2 capture solutions in terms of weight, compactness, integration, efficiency, and cost. To maximize opportunities for CO2 capture implementation, the project will also investigate opportunities for different ship types and transport applications (size, fuel type, voyage distance), as well as consider both new-build and retrofitting of vessels.



In addition to Klaveness, the CCShip project gathers other key research and industrial organizations in the fields, namely SINTEF Energy Research (Project Leader), SINTEF Ocean, NTNU, University of Oslo, Seoul National University, Wärtsilä Moss, Klaveness and Calix Limited. The CCShip project is funded by Wärtsilä Moss, Calix Limited, the Norwegian CCS Centre NCCS, as well as the Norwegian Research Council through the MAROFF program.



