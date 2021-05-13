2021 May 13 14:52

Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for two new very large gas carrier vessels (VLGC) being built for China-based Oriental Energy, a company mainly focusing on operation of PDH (Propane Dehydrogenation) factories and LPG trading. The ships are under construction at the Jiangnan yard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021, according to the company's release.

The 93,000 cbm capacity vessels are among the largest of their type ever built. In addition to the Cargo Handling System, Wärtsilä will also deliver its unique LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) as an integrated element within the entire gas handling installation. Wärtsilä is currently the only company with LFSS units in operation.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in July 2022. Wärtsilä has earlier delivered similar systems to two Oriental Energy VLGCs.

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.